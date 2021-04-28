Zacks: Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRMR. William Blair began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.