Zacks: Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post sales of $2.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $26.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $119.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

