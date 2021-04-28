Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post $350.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $355.80 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

