Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.79 Million

Apr 28th, 2021


Brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $530.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $426.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CL King raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

