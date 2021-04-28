Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Insiders have sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $123.71. 5,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,305. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

