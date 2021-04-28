Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

