Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.24. 10,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.83. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 154.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

