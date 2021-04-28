Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 35.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 1,112,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,361,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

