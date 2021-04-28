Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.56 Million

Analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report $279.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.13 million. Blucora reported sales of $263.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $823.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.56 million to $824.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $892.12 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOR. Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blucora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Blucora by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

