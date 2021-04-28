Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

CGRN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,854. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.