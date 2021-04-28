Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($1.24). Carnival Co. & reported earnings of ($3.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,188,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,045,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

