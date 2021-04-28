Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce sales of $586.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.54 million to $601.02 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.24.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

