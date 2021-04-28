Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. MetLife posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of MET traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

