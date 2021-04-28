Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $385.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $180.96 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

