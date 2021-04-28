Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. NICE reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE stock opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.83 and a 200-day moving average of $246.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $160.73 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NICE by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in NICE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NICE by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,533,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

