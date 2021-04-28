Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.16. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

