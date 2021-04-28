Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 212,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

