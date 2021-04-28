Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.51. Tenneco reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 14,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $1,204,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,440,273 shares of company stock valued at $143,756,072. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenneco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

