Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $620.56 Million

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report sales of $620.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.70 million to $639.23 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $581.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 175,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CG opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.