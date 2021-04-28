Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,428 shares of company stock worth $7,012,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

