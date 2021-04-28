Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 9,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,583. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

