Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. WESCO International posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE WCC opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in WESCO International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

