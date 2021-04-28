Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,814,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,966. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

