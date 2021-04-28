Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

