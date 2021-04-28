Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $833.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $833.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $862.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.24 million. Brinker International posted sales of $860.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.76.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 91,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

