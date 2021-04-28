Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.67). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

Several research firms have commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

