Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to post $6.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the lowest is $6.17 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.