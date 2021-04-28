Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post sales of $158.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.10 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $644.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $673.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $665.72 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $702.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

