Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,658. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

