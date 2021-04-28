Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce $177.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $149.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $684.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.70 million to $691.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $739.50 million, with estimates ranging from $731.80 million to $747.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $29.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $728.00 million, a P/E ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

