Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

HIMS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 440,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,375. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

