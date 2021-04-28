Zacks: Brokerages Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.47). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

