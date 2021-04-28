Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,798. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

