Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Resources Connection stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,922. The stock has a market cap of $458.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 169,512 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.