Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. 2,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

