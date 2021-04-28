Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $492.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.90 million and the highest is $511.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $434.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. Splunk has a 12-month low of $126.90 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

