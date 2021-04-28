Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.29). The Children’s Place reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

