Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce $100.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $410.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.01 million to $410.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $475.20 million, with estimates ranging from $465.05 million to $489.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,534 shares of company stock worth $9,417,163 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. Workiva has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

