Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $33.31 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Zano has a market cap of $33.31 million and $347,233.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded 94.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,432.43 or 0.99850677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00041133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.64 or 0.01166022 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.00516573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00385874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00135383 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,646,123 coins and its circulating supply is 10,616,623 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

