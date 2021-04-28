Zap Trading Down 12.6% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.00839679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.87 or 0.08115442 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

