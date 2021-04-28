Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $625.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $233.75 or 0.00426022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00165994 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00222948 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004163 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,652,138 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

