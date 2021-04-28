ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $30,980.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00426895 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00165900 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00218409 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,181,484 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

