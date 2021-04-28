Zeepin Hits Market Capitalization of $648,180.58 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $648,180.58 and approximately $66,249.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00274741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01031962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00715176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.97 or 1.00133114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

