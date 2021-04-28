Zel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.00434777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00167445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00214585 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003951 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.