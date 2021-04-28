Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Reaches $0.0000

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $109,204.81 and approximately $3,038.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.00858527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.74 or 0.07952185 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

