ZENZO Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $5,229.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00321553 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00032294 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

