Zero Trading Down 3% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $45,043.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.85 or 0.00438108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00170255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00224285 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003948 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,935,955 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

