Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $622,699.98 and approximately $6,133.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00828258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.01 or 0.07739146 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

