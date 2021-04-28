Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3,197.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

