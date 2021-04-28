Zhihu Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on May 5th (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu’s (NYSE:ZH) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Zhihu had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $522,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.50. During Zhihu’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company.

Zhihu stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.00.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

